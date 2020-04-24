Genetic testing can tell you your risk of cancer, and it’s available here in Alaska

As technology and science advance we continue to find genes that play a role in both cancer and non-cancer diseases. Testing can show if you are at risk for a disease and also impact how you are treated. Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, as we discuss the role and importance of genetic counseling.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Maggie Miller MS, CGC, Certified Genetic Counselor
- Sarah Beck, MS, CGC, Certified Genetic Counselor
LINKS:
- Centers for Disease Control an Prevention: What is Genetic Counseling?
- National Society of Genetic Counselors: Who are Genetic Counselors?
- What to Expect When Meeting With a Genetic Counselor
- Find out how to receive genetic counseling at Providence Medical Center
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: