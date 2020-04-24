Mayor outlines plans for re-opening Anchorage businesses this Monday

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz updating plans on when non-essential businesses will begin opening in the municipality at a press conference on April 22, 2020 (via Facebook Live)

Following orders from the governor that businesses across many sectors of the economy be allowed to re-open, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz delivered details on what that will look like in Anchorage.

The move represents a shift in the city’s plan to go from a “hunkering down” phase to an “easing” period on the road toward recovery. Still, officials are emphasizing the need for the public not to relax in its cautious approach to containing spread of the coronavirus.

“The more disciplined we are, the more responsible we remain, the safer we

will be,” Berkowitz said in a release.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, Berkowitz, along with his business and public health advisors, offered safety criteria for businesses ranging from restaurants to legal offices to bait shacks. The guidelines are available in full on the Municipality’s COVID-19 website.

The guidelines provided apply to restaurants, retailers, personal care services, as well as public and non-public facing businesses that have been deemed non-critical.

Though Governor Mike Dunleavy’s orders this week allow for businesses to begin re-opening on Friday, there is an exemption for the Municipality of Anchorage. Berkowitz has said that because of the city’s unique hub for commerce and transportation, officials needed more time to establish comprehensive health guidelines and give businesses time to adjust.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.