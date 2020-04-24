State of Art: New music from The Jephries, Kittiwake and Braided River

This week on State of Art we’re hearing some new music from Alaska bands. We start with Palmer group, Braided River, and the title track from their debut album “Directions.”

Here’s a live performance of “Directions.” You can find Braided River on Facebook and ReverbNation.

Next up, we have the new single/music video from Anchorage’s The Jephries. Their new track is called “It’s Just Not Right.” You can find The Jephries on Facebook, Spotify and Bandcamp.

We wrap up today’s show with a new track from Fairbanks band Kittiwake. This one’s called “On the Lips.” You can find Kittiwake on Facebook, Spotify and Bandcamp.

<a href="http://kittiwakeak.bandcamp.com/track/on-the-lips">On the Lips by Kittiwake</a>