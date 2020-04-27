Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 27, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The BP-Hilcorp sale moves forward under new financial terms. Plus: state officials focus on ramping up coronavirus testing. And, Interior Alaska communities begin flood preparations.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Elizabeth Jenkins and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction