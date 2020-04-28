Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Alaska Department of Education and Early Development Commissioner Michael Johnson gives an overview of education in Alaska to the Senate Education Committee in Juneau in 2019. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Why state officials chose a virtual school from Florida over a platform developed in Alaska. Plus: Wildfires slowed tourism on the Kenai Peninsula last year- now businesses are bracing for another tough summer. And, how NOAA scientists are using artificial intelligence to count wildlife populations.

Reports tonight from: