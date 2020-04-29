Alaska, Interrupted, Episode 4: From the yurt

This week’s Alaska, Interrupted episode features the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, who’s the closest thing Alaska has to a pandemic folk hero.
Zink, 42, has a Facebook fan page, a #ThinkLikeZink hashtag and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski counts her as a role model.
Zink is a world traveler, snow biker, emergency room doctor and mother of two who spoke from the yurt where she works on her family’s property in Palmer. A note: the podcast includes an unexplained reference to one of Zink’s friends, who was interviewed for our written profile of her.