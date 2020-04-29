Alaska, Interrupted, Episode 4: From the yurt

Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, now works from a repurposed yurt beside her family’s home in Palmer, where she appears with Governor Dunleavy in webcam teleconferences. (Anne Zink)

This week’s Alaska, Interrupted episode features the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, who’s the closest thing Alaska has to a pandemic folk hero.

Zink, 42, has a Facebook fan page, a #ThinkLikeZink hashtag and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski counts her as a role model.

Zink is a world traveler, snow biker, emergency room doctor and mother of two who spoke from the yurt where she works on her family’s property in Palmer. A note: the podcast includes an unexplained reference to one of Zink’s friends, who was interviewed for our written profile of her.