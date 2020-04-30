Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 30, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A chartered FedEx plane filled with personal protective equipment for Alaska arrived at Anchorage’s airport Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (State of Alaska)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Over a million pieces of personal protective equipment have landed in Anchorage. And, as some businesses reopen, others close for good. Plus: A Juneau food cart owner adapts to a new socially distant reality.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin, and Ammon Swenson in Anchorage
  • Rashah McChesney and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau

