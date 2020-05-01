Alaska Airlines to require masks for passengers and employees

An Alaska Airlines plane at Juneau International Airport on March 3, 2003. (Creative Commons photo by Gillfoto)

Passengers flying Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air will soon be required to wear face masks.

The company announced the change in a statement Friday. The requirement goes into effect May 11.

Alaska Airlines says employees who cannot maintain six feet of distance from guests and coworkers will also be required to wear masks, beginning May 4.

“In light of COVID-19, we’re in a new era of air travel and are continually updating our safety standards to better protect our guests and employees. For now, this includes wearing masks, which is another layer of protection that can reduce the spread of the virus,” said Alaska Airlines Vice President of Safety Max Tidwell in the statement.

Passengers will be required to wear masks while in the airport and on planes. The company says guests are expected to bring their own mask, but there will be some available for anyone who forgets to bring one.

According to Alaska Airlines, the policy will be reevaluated periodically.