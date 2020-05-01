Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 1, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska dentists say new state guidelines for their industry are unnecessarily strict. And, Alaska college students prepare to graduate without the normal pomp and circumstance. Plus, the Alaska zoo reopens to visitors.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks