Lawmakers discuss stabilizing the economy after COVID-19

(Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska lawmakers have said they need to approve the governor’s plan for sending out federal CARES act funds to Alaska businesses and communities. They’re considering reconvening in Juneau to do so. Should they? And what state spending changes do they think are necessary in light of the severe economic downturn and the collapse of oil prices?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Sen. Bill Wielechowski-D

Sen. Mike Shower-R

PARTICIPATING:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.