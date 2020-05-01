State of Art: Virtual festivals aim to reconnect Alaskans

This week on State of Art we learn about AKAK, a virtual music festival featuring local musicians streaming tonight. We also find out what to expect from Anchorage Community Theater‘s weekly Virtual Short Play Festival.
Virtual Short Play Festival schedule:
Plays begin at 3 p.m.
May 3 — At the Workplace
• Featuring plays by Richard Fulton, Rick Helms, Rand Higbee, Seth McNeill, Charissa Menefee, and Lia Romeo
May 10 — The End of the World as We Know It
• Featuring plays by Paul Braverman, Maddy Klever & Ernie Piper, Barry Levine, Seth McNeill, Jan Rosenberg, and Kevin Michael Wesson
May 17 — Love and/or Marriage
• Featuring plays by Timothy Crawford, Jaclyn Grogan, Arthur M. Jolly, Tara Meddaugh, Charissa Menefee, and Ron West
May 24 — Strangers Collide
• Featuring plays by Robert Bidwell, Kirsten Easton-Hazzaa, John Mabey, Becca Padrick, and Greg Romero
May 31 — Growing Up and Growing Older
• Featuring plays by Maddy Klever, Lisa M. Konoplisky, April Littlejohn, Tara Meddaugh, Dawson Moore, and Jan Rosenberg