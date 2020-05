Sam Snyder, 17, hasn’t been allowed within six feet of his girlfriend because of social distancing guidelines adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus. So he washed her car, with her inside it. “She couldn’t, like, have the windows down or anything. My parents are pretty strict about following the mandate right now,” he said. (Dave Snyder)

In this Alaska, Interrupted episode, we hear from two high school students about what it’s like to be stuck at home without classes or classmates.

Sam Snyder is finishing his junior year at Eagle River High School, where he’s a competitive soccer player, and Katie McKenna is a senior, track team member and student council president at Juneau-Douglas High School in Southeast Alaska.