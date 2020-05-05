Scientists in nature

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • Stratigraphic contact marking. Photo: Peter Haeussler
  • River terraces elevated along the Fairweather Fault. Photo: Rob Witter
  • Fyke net catch in Kaktovik. Photo: Vanessa von Biela
  • Carey von Biela. Photo:Brown FWS
  • Akilik River. Photo: Mike Carey

Alaskans recreate, subsist, and work in the outdoors. One category of professionals
is scientists. The information they gather, analyze, and report helps us better
understand the world we live in. In Alaska, scientists travel to remote locations far
from definitive medical care. They live off the grid with whatever they bring with
them, dealing with bad weather, voracious mosquitoes, and temperamental wildlife.
They also have to work as a team 24/7. The United States Geological Survey, or
USGS, has been studying Alaska for decades. On this show, we talk to Peter
Haeussler, a USGS research geologist and Dr. Vanessa von Biela, a research fishery
biologist also with the USGS. Peter is a geologist studying earthquakes and
Vanessa’s studies include fish population in Prince William Sound and the Yukon
River. Both have spent lots of time in remote locations and will share their
experiences with us.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

COVID19 recreational guidelines:
Municipality of Anchorage:
3/27/2020 – Mayor Berkowitz has issued Emergency Order-05, extending the Hunker Down Emergency Order (EO-03) through 10pm on April 14, 2020. Parks and Recreation public facilities remain closed, and the Anchorage Health Department advises park and trail users to take the following precautions while recreating:
-We must stay at least six feet away from others; be courteous and step to the side of the trail if space is tight
-We must keep interactions with passersby or friends brief and at least six feet apart
-We must avoid areas already in use by others if we can’t maintain at least six feet of separation

-We must wash our hands especially after touching shared surfaces such as dog park gates, playground equipment, public restrooms and benches
-We must only recreate by yourself or with members of your household
-We must stay home if we’re sick
-For children, picking physical activities other than the playground is the best option.
-Playgrounds are a place where children will want to interact and it will be difficult to have them remain six feet from each other. View the State of Alaska’s

Department of Health and Social Services guidance on this
topic:http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/PlayEveryDay/blog/default.aspx

Chugach National Forest:
Visitors to National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to:  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 7th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, May 7th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

Previous articleHilcorp, BP want many of their answers to state regulators’ questions kept confidential
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR