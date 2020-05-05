Scientists in nature

Alaskans recreate, subsist, and work in the outdoors. One category of professionals
is scientists. The information they gather, analyze, and report helps us better
understand the world we live in. In Alaska, scientists travel to remote locations far
from definitive medical care. They live off the grid with whatever they bring with
them, dealing with bad weather, voracious mosquitoes, and temperamental wildlife.
They also have to work as a team 24/7. The United States Geological Survey, or
USGS, has been studying Alaska for decades. On this show, we talk to Peter
Haeussler, a USGS research geologist and Dr. Vanessa von Biela, a research fishery
biologist also with the USGS. Peter is a geologist studying earthquakes and
Vanessa’s studies include fish population in Prince William Sound and the Yukon
River. Both have spent lots of time in remote locations and will share their
experiences with us.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Peter Haeussler, a USGS research geologist
Dr. Vanessa von Biela, a research fishery biologist also with the USGS
