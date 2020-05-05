Scientists in nature

Stratigraphic contact marking. Photo: Peter Haeussler

River terraces elevated along the Fairweather Fault. Photo: Rob Witter

Fyke net catch in Kaktovik. Photo: Vanessa von Biela

Carey von Biela. Photo:Brown FWS

Akilik River. Photo: Mike Carey

Alaskans recreate, subsist, and work in the outdoors. One category of professionals

is scientists. The information they gather, analyze, and report helps us better

understand the world we live in. In Alaska, scientists travel to remote locations far

from definitive medical care. They live off the grid with whatever they bring with

them, dealing with bad weather, voracious mosquitoes, and temperamental wildlife.

They also have to work as a team 24/7. The United States Geological Survey, or

USGS, has been studying Alaska for decades. On this show, we talk to Peter

Haeussler, a USGS research geologist and Dr. Vanessa von Biela, a research fishery

biologist also with the USGS. Peter is a geologist studying earthquakes and

Vanessa’s studies include fish population in Prince William Sound and the Yukon

River. Both have spent lots of time in remote locations and will share their

experiences with us.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

