Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska moves into the second phase of reopening. Plus: seasonal workers from around the world stick around Unalaska between fishing seasons. And, the Mat-Su Borough school board hears hours of testimony in response to its controversial decision to remove classic books from the district curriculum.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Lex Treinen and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Caroline Lester in Unalaska
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham