Anchorage playgrounds reopen as pandemic restrictions ease

A playground near Westchester Lagoon, in Anchorage’s South Addition neighborhood, was closed to the public in early April. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Since the beginning of April, red tape wrapped around swing sets and monkey bars has cautioned Anchorage residents to stay out of playgrounds.

But this week, kids can again swing, slide and climb on the structures. The municipality reopened all of the playgrounds operated by the Parks and Recreation Department on Monday.

The city closed playgrounds last month as part of broader efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Anchorage School District playgrounds are set to reopen Friday. The district announced the reopening following the decision from the municipality.

ASD says staff will remove safety tape and closure signs on Thursday. They are also testing equipment as a safety precaution.

In separate statements, city and school leaders ask playground users to practice social distancing and good hygiene, recreate only with yourself or members of your household, and to stay home if you’re sick.