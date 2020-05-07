How kidney health impacts overall physical health

(Wikicommons)

Our kidneys are amazing organs that filter our blood of waste and extra water to create urine. The function of our kidneys can be impacted by many things from high blood pressure, to diabetes and even trauma. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion about kidneys and kidney failure in adults and children.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr. Jeremy Gittomer, MD, Internal Medicine, Pediatric and Adult Nephrology, Kidney & Hypertension Clinic of Alaska

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: