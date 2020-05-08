Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 8, 2020

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott addresses the Southeast Conference Mid Session Summit on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Juneau. He urged capital city leaders to talk more with its neighbors about annexation plans. (Photo by Heather Holt)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

How Alaska’s correctional facilities are navigating the pandemic. And, Alaska Native leader and Former Lt. Governor Byron Mallott has died. Plus: How federal funds may be split across the state’s transportation needs.

Reports tonight from: