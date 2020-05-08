Campaign to recall GOP Gov. Dunleavy can go on the ballot, Alaska Supreme Court rules

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters at a January 2020 fundraiser for Stand Tall With Mike, the group fighting the effort to recall the governor. (Photo by Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska Supreme Court says that the recall campaign against Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a legally valid basis and can appear on the ballot.

The decision by the five justices, with a partial dissent by Justice Craig Stowers, was announced in a two-page order Friday afternoon.

The state Division of Elections, based on advice from Dunleavy’s attorney general Kevin Clarkson, had initially rejected the campaign’s grounds for recall, saying they were legally insufficient. That ruling was reversed in January by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth, and the state appealed Aarseth’s decision to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s two-page order Friday did not lay out the legal basis for the justices’ decision beyond simply affirming Aarseth’s ruling, saying that a full opinion would follow.

This is a breaking news story — check back for updates.