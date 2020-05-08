State of Art: With no exhibitions, UAA art grads have an unconventional end to school. Plus, a track from Anchorage’s Juicy Harps

Kimberlyn Sheldon’s home studio with her piece “Paaqlaktautaiññiq” (Avoidance of conflict) 7’x9’, oil on canvas, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Kimberlyn Sheldon)

Kimberlyn Sheldon speaks with Alaska Public Media’s Will Franklin (Screenshot)

This week we’re hearing from Kimberlyn Sheldon, a recent graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program. With classes and graduations shifting online, Sheldon and her peers had a somewhat anticlimactic finale to their final semester. We learn what it was like to defend her thesis via Zoom, big paintings in small apartments, and what comes next.

“Paaqlaktautaiññiq” (Avoidance of conflict) 7’x9’, oil on canvas, 2020 (Kimberlyn Sheldon)

Anchorage’s Juicy Harps (Photo courtesy of Juicy Harps)

We also hear a track from Anchorage’s Juicy Harps. They’ve been around since 2013. “IPA” was recorded Alpine Studios in Anchorage last winter.

