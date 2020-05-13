Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Calista shareholders listen as Roderick Philip, Vice-Chairman of the Chaninik Wind Group, describes a successful wind energy project in Kongiginak at a Calista-sponsored meeting in Bethel on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Katie Basile / KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

An investigation sheds more light on a Bethel elementary school principal’s inappropriate behavior. And, The Calista Corporation seeks to form a federally-recognized tribal government in the Yukon-Kuskowim Delta. Plus: New federal rules change Title IX regulations on college campuses.

Reports tonight from:

  • Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Greg Kim and Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

