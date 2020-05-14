Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Attorneys for four of Carmichael’s former students are suing the Lower Kuskokwim School District, claiming the district failed to protect the girls from sexual abuse. Credit Dean Swope/KYUK

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State officials consider whether to maintain the 14 day quarantine for out of state visitors. And, more girls allege a Bethel elementary school principal abused them. Plus: some restaurants are choosing to remain closed to dine in customers.

  • Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Nat Herz in Anchorage

