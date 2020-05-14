Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
State officials consider whether to maintain the 14 day quarantine for out of state visitors. And, more girls allege a Bethel elementary school principal abused them. Plus: some restaurants are choosing to remain closed to dine in customers.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Nat Herz in Anchorage