A psychologist joins us to discuss the keys to healthy aging

Can an old dog learn new tricks? In his book, “Our Wisdom Years,” psychologist Dr. Garfield makes the case that as we enter our 60s, 70s and 80s, we are actually entering into a “developmental stage,” much like when we make the transition from adolescence into adulthood. Join Prentiss Pemberton for an interview about why the wisdom years are a time of learning.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Charles Garfield, Ph.D, psychologist & author, “Our Wisdom Years“
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
