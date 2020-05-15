A psychologist joins us to discuss the keys to healthy aging

Catherine Peters, age 82, playing bingo at the ONC Senior Center. (Photo by Dean Swope, KYUK – Bethel)

Can an old dog learn new tricks? In his book, “Our Wisdom Years,” psychologist Dr. Garfield makes the case that as we enter our 60s, 70s and 80s, we are actually entering into a “developmental stage,” much like when we make the transition from adolescence into adulthood. Join Prentiss Pemberton for an interview about why the wisdom years are a time of learning.

Charles Garfield, Ph.D, psychologist & author, “Our Wisdom Years“

