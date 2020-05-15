Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 15, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
An Alaska buyer hopes to scoop up Ravn’s assets. And, high school seniors, and teachers, in Anchorage mourn the loss of a traditional graduation ceremony. Plus, A look back at the life of former Lt. Governor Byron Mallott.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Shieh in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Greg Kim in Bethel