Small businesses employ just over half of all Alaskans. How are they fairing as they wait for CARES act funding?

The legislative Budget and Audit committee had barely announced their approval of releasing a billion dollars in federal aid to Alaska businesses and municipalities, before a lawsuit was filed against that committee action. What happens now and how many more businesses will go under while they wait for help? Join us for a financial outlook for communities across the state.

Bill Popp , President & CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

, President & CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation Nils Andreassen, Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

