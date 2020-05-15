The challenges of distance education | Alaska Insight

In mid-March, students went on spring break, but widespread concern over the coronavirus meant they could not return to their classrooms for the remainder of the spring semester. As the school year comes to a close, we’re checking in on how distance education has been and what students may face in the fall.

Lori Townsend is joined by April Eide, president of the Alaska PTA, and Tim Parker, president of NEA-Alaska, to discuss how teachers and parents have managed the abrupt switch to distance education.

