Fifth fishing industry worker tests positive for coronavirus in Alaska

Electron scanning microscope image of SARS-CoV-2 in blue (Image from NIAID)

A seafood worker has tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s the fifth nonresident seafood industry worker to test positive in Alaska, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.

In a press release, the department says the worker was still in quarantine in Anchorage. Under state guidelines, nonresident fisheries workers are required to quarantine themselves for two weeks at their destination communities in Alaska. It is unclear why the person was in Anchorage at the time of the positive test. The state health department did not answer phone calls or respond to an email request for more information before publication. The case makes the 10th nonresident to test positive for the virus in Alaska.

The state also announced the 11th positive case of the coronavirus among staff members at Juneau’s Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Last week, the Department of Corrections announced that all inmates and staff would be tested for the virus. The health department said in Sunday’s press release that the remainder of those results will be back “soon.”

Four new coronavirus cases were reported among Alaska residents on Sunday. Two of those cases were from Anchorage, one was the Lemon Creek staff member in Juneau, and the fourth was from Homer. That brings the total case count among Alaskans to 396 with 344 recoveries so far.