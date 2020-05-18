Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 18, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A village in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta is in lock down after a confirmed case of COVID-19. And, some Alaska couples get married in spite of the pandemic. Plus: a seasonal worker that traveled to Dillingham tests positive for COVID-19.
Reports tonight from:
- Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Krysti Shallenber in Bethel
- Lex Treinen and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Angela Denning in Petersburg