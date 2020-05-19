Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, R-Anchorage, on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. Lawmakers gaveled in for the last few days of their regular session to pass a COVID-19 aid bill. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s lawmakers pass bills to spend federal coronavirus funds. And, North Slope oil production creeps back up. Plus: Who was Joe Spenard?

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Davis Hovey in Nome

