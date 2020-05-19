Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s lawmakers pass bills to spend federal coronavirus funds. And, North Slope oil production creeps back up. Plus: Who was Joe Spenard?
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Davis Hovey in Nome