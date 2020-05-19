First positive coronavirus case reported in Kotzebue

Kotzebue as seen from the road east of town (Photo: Zachariah Hughes – Alaska Public Media, Kotzebue)

The first positive case of COVID-19 was found in Kotzebue according to Maniilaq Association, the regional health care provider.

The positive case came from someone who traveled to the city from outside on Tuesday. The person was screened upon arrival immediately began self-isolating.

Get the latest updates on the coronavirus in Alaska

This is the first case of COVID-19 from the Northwest Arctic Borough, and one of more than 400 positive cases statewide. The borough has about 7,600 citizens from Kotzebue and ten smaller village communities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Inmate at Anchorage Correctional Complex tests positive for the coronavirus