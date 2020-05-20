Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, was the only legislator on the Senate Finance committee who chose to wear a mask on Monday in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska legislature approves spending more than a billion dollars in federal coronavirus aid. And, what data is influencing Alaska leaders as they move to reopen? Plus: a study of a potential COVID-19 treatment comes to Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Robyne in Fairbanks

