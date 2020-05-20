Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, was the only legislator on the Senate Finance committee who chose to wear a mask on Monday in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska legislature approves spending more than a billion dollars in federal coronavirus aid. And, what data is influencing Alaska leaders as they move to reopen? Plus: a study of a potential COVID-19 treatment comes to Alaska.

Reports tonight from: