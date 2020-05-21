Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 21, 2020

A rendition of what the liquefaction plant in Nikiski could look like if the Alaska LNG project is completed as planned. (Image courtesyAlaska LNG project.)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s latest plan to get North Slope natural gas to market has environmental approval from federal energy regulators. Also: The state says there’s no timeline for bringing back its budget transparency tool. And the commercial Copper River fishery is on pause, with low fish returns.

Reports tonight from: