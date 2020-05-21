Alaska was coming out of recession when COVID-19 hit. Now the future is more unclear than ever before.

(Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

How deep will the downturn be, and what will it take before we can say Alaska’s economy is in recovery? What are the benchmarks and what will state services, employment and Alaska’s business sector look like after so much financial loss? State economists join us to discuss the state’s economic outlook on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Neal Fried , Economist, Alaska Department of Labor

, Economist, Alaska Department of Labor Jonathan King, Certified Professional Coach

PARTICIPATING:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.