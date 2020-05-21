Alyeska ends its cut to North Slope oil production as demand improves

The trans-Alaska pipeline runs alongside the Dalton Highway. (Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

The operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline has ended its cut to North Slope oil production as economies open back up and demand for crude starts to improve.

Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. announced it will return to normal operations on Friday. Storage concerns had driven the company to cut the amount of oil flowing down the trans-Alaska pipeline by as much as 15% earlier this month. That’s a reduction of roughly 75,000 barrels of oil a day. Last week, it softened the cut to 5%.

Alyeska said it decided to end the cut this week after reviewing the rates of incoming oil flow and the availability of tankers. Tankers pick up the North Slope crude in Valdez and move it to West Coast refineries.

“Delivering every barrel possible is good news for TAPS, and great news for Alaska, the North Slope and domestic energy supply,” Alyeska President Brigham McCow said in a statement.

It’s official! #TAPS @AlyeskaPipeline returns to normal operations tomorrow. After reviewing flow rates, current and projected inventory, and vessel movements, we will be eliminating the remaining 5% curtailment of shipments (proration) imposed earlier in May. — Brigham A. McCown (@BAMcCown) May 21, 2020

Still, Alaskans should not expect oil flow to return to normal levels for long. That’s because ConocoPhillips is cutting its Alaska oil production in June by about 100,000 barrels per day — roughly half of the company’s daily production in the state.

Conoco announced the production cut in late April, citing “unacceptably low oil prices.” The company confirmed this week that its plan has not changed.

Alyeska operates the pipeline on behalf of its owners: Conoco, BP and ExxonMobil. The value of a barrel of North Slope crawled back to about $30 a barrel this week, after diving below zero in late April.

Reach reporter Tegan Hanlon at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.