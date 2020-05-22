Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 22, 2020

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Anchorage businesses are reopening after coronavirus-related restrictions shut them down for weeks. Polar Bear Gifts in downtown Anchorage welcomed customers on Friday, May, 22, 2020.(Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska health officials work to train hundreds of new coronavirus contact tracers. And the city of Anchorage follows the state’s lead on reopening, with a few more rules.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Robyne, Tim Ellis and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

