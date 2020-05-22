Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 22, 2020

Anchorage businesses are reopening after coronavirus-related restrictions shut them down for weeks. Polar Bear Gifts in downtown Anchorage welcomed customers on Friday, May, 22, 2020.(Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska health officials work to train hundreds of new coronavirus contact tracers. And the city of Anchorage follows the state’s lead on reopening, with a few more rules.

Reports tonight from: