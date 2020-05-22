Balancing municipal budgets during COVID-19 | Alaska Insight

COVID-19 has put a strain on small Alaska communities who rely on seasonal income to stay afloat. Lower oil production and low oil prices mean less tax revenue for the state, and countless small businesses remain on the edge. What can and should the state do to keep municipal governments strong?

Lori Townsend is joined by Bill Popp, president and CEO of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), and Nils Andreassen, executive director of the Alaska Municipal League to discuss what’s next for local governments.

