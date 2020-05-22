LISTEN: Alaska fishing charters struggling, as travel restrictions put damper on tourism

King salmon, red salmon, and chum salmon. (Photo: Shane Iverson / KYUK)

Alaska’s charter fishing businesses are suffering this summer, with prolonged travel restrictions severely impacting tourism to the state.

Andy Mezirow guides fishing charters out of Seward with his business Gray Light Sportfishing. He also sits on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, where he’s proposed loosening bag limit restrictions to entice more Alaska residents to buy fishing charters.

As Mezirow told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, that’s one idea that could complement other help for charter fishermen struggling to survive.

LISTEN: