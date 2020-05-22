Revisiting Sailing the Aleutians on the MV Tustumena

- Purser Maggie Hennigan is to the left.
- The M/V Tustumena, docked in False Pass.
Photo by Adam Verrier.
The Alaska Marine Highway System has been in the news a lot lately, beginning with the governor’s veto of the ferry budget in the spring, and a ferry worker strike later in the summer. This week on Outdoor Explorer, we’ll revisit the M/V Tustumena for her run from Kodiak out to Dutch Harbor, speaking with residents who use the ferry for their transportation needs, and hear about their experiences traveling, living, and working in the Aleutian Islands and on the Alaska Peninsula.
HOST: Adam Verrier
GUESTS:
- Passengers of the M/V Tustumena
LINKS:
- Vessel profile of the M/V Tustumena from the Alaska Marine Highway System.
- Chignik Bay ‘hanging by a thread’ in second year of scant fishing
- Seeing the Aleutians by Ferry, video on Youtube
BROADCAST: Thursday, May 28th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 28th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
