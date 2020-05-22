Say cheese! The ins and outs of good dental health

Bobby Curtis is a Dental Health Aide Therapist in Shishmaref. (Photo by Matthew F. Smith, KNOM – Nome)

When you smile your brain releases chemicals that make you happy and more confident; your smile also makes other people smile. Do you visit your dentist every 6 months? Your oral health not only impacts your quality of life and your smile, it also has a major impact on your overall health. Let’s learn from the dentists what it takes to have a healthy smile and improve your general health.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Dr. Guy Burk , CEO, dentist, Anchorage Midtown Dental Center

, CEO, dentist, Anchorage Midtown Dental Center Dr. Vivian Burk, dentist, Anchorage Midtown Dental Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

