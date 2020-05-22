Say cheese! The ins and outs of good dental health

When you smile your brain releases chemicals that make you happy and more confident; your smile also makes other people smile. Do you visit your dentist every 6 months? Your oral health not only impacts your quality of life and your smile, it also has a major impact on your overall health. Let’s learn from the dentists what it takes to have a healthy smile and improve your general health.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Dr. Guy Burk, CEO, dentist, Anchorage Midtown Dental Center
- Dr. Vivian Burk, dentist, Anchorage Midtown Dental Center
