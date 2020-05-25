Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 25, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
City leaders in Alaska confront funding gaps from Governor Dunleavy’s vetoes and Juneau is prepared to spend a million dollars to keep childcare centers open in the city.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Jeremy Hsieh and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan