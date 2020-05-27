Convict released early in California flew home to Alaska a day after testing positive for COVID-19

Aerial photograph of Reservation Point on Terminal Island, with the prison in the top right. (Porfirio Alejandro Díaz/Creative Commons)

A man released early from a California prison tested positive for coronavirus one day before prison officials sent him home to Alaska on a commercial flight.

That’s according to documentation of Duane Fields’ test results, which Fields provided to Alaska Public Media, and criminal charges federal prosecutors filed against him on Friday.

The charges allege Fields, 48, violated a court order to follow Alaska’s health mandate to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the state. Fields blames confusing directions from his release paperwork and his parole officer and says he plans to fight the charges, which include a felony.

But it remains unclear why prison officials put Fields on a plane to Alaska after he tested positive for the virus. Fields says he was unaware of the test results until days after he arrived.

Fields had been serving time for a 2012 drug dealing conviction at Terminal Island, a minimum-security federal prison in San Pedro, California. A judge reduced his sentence to time served earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Fields’ lawyers argued for “compassionate” early release because of his struggles with cancer while in prison.

An outbreak of coronavirus at the Terminal Island prison, infecting more than 1,000 inmates, has been described as the worst such outbreak at a federal penitentiary in the entire United States, according to the LA Times.

Fields’ documentation shows he was tested for coronavirus May 6. The positive result is dated May 7, but Fields was put on a plane to Alaska on May 8.

According to the charges, it wasn’t until May 11 that someone from the Terminal Island prison contacted Fields’ parole officer in Alaska to tell him about the positive test results. The parole officer eventually found Fields at his mother’s home — not where he was supposed to be quarantining, according to the charges — and delivered the news about the positive result.

In a phone interview, Fields said he has never had any symptoms of the virus, nor have his mother or daughter, with whom he has been in contact. In a court hearing Wednesday, Fields’ attorney said his mother and daughter have since tested negative.

A spokesperson for the Terminal Island prison did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the timing of the test results.