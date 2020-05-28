Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Amidst a budget crisis University of Alaska leaders propose campus mergers. And, Oil company BP shares a digital program it uses to track worker health. Plus: an ecologist tries to crowd source information about fungi.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Dan Bross and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks