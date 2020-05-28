Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 28, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Morels in the Swan Lake Fire burn area. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Amidst a budget crisis University of Alaska leaders propose campus mergers. And, Oil company BP shares a digital program it uses to track worker health. Plus: an ecologist tries to crowd source information about fungi.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Dan Bross and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks

