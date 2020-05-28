Forestry plane with four aboard crashes at takeoff in Aniak

Department of Commerce Photo

An Alaska Division of Forestry plane went down after takeoff in western Alaska Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced at the start of a virtual town hall Thursday.

Dunleavy said all four of the people on the plane survived with bumps, bruises and contusions.

“This is a preliminary report, but we’ll be hearing more about what occurred there,” Dunleavy said. Dunleavy said he expected to know more details later.

Division of Forestry Spokesperson Tim Mowry said that the plane went down around 4 p.m. in Aniak, a village of about 500 on the Kuskokwim River. He said there were “confirmed injuries” among the pilot and three passengers, but did not provide additional details about the nature of those injuries.

Mowry said that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the accident.

Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen contributed to this story