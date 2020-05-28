State reports 13 new coronavirus cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (in yellow) — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (in blue/pink) cultured in a lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

There were 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alaska on Wednesday. That’s the most new cases for one day in six weeks, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.

The increase was driven by seven new cases in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. There also were four in Anchorage, one in Juneau and the first case in the North Slope Borough.

The state began easing health mandates on April 24, with businesses allowed to return to full capacity on Friday, May 22.

There were no changes in the 10 deaths, 46 hospitalizations and 17 cases from people who live outside of the state. The number of recoveries increased by four, to 366. And the number of test results reported increased by 1,607, to 47,970.

The last day with a larger increase in confirmed cases was April 12, when 15 cases were reported.