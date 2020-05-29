Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 29, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Canadian officials extend their ban on cruise ships until the end of October. And, Alaska’s farmers prepare for increased interest in homegrown food. Plus: a merger shakes up Alaska’s seafood industry.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Adelyn Baxter and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- June Leffler in Wrangell