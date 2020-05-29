Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 29, 2020

The Wilderness Adventurer, an Uncruise small ship, docked in Juneau on April 23, 2020. The cruise season has been gutted by travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Canadian officials extend their ban on cruise ships until the end of October. And, Alaska’s farmers prepare for increased interest in homegrown food. Plus: a merger shakes up Alaska’s seafood industry.

Reports tonight from: