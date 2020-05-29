Alaska reports 6 new coronavirus cases following prior day’s spike

Screenshot of a chart from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services that shows the number of Alaskans testing positive for the coronavirus. It’s sorted by day and by where the Alaskans are from.

There are six new coronavirus cases in Alaska from Thursday, following a spike in positive tests the day before, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.

The latest cases include five Alaskans: two from Anchorage, one from Juneau, one from Homer and one from Soldotna. The sixth case is a nonresident described as a visitor in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, according to state data.

“The person was detected as a positive case after they had completed their 14-day self-quarantine,” the state health department said in a statement.

Get the latest coverage of the coronavirus in Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to make an announcement Friday evening about the required two-week quarantine for people traveling into Alaska. It’s set to expire on Tuesday. Last week, Dunleavy lifted coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses.

Related: Alaska’s quarantine order has helped thwart COVID-19 but devastated tourism. Will Dunleavy keep it?

In total, 430 Alaskans have tested positive for the virus so far, and 367 have recovered. There have been 47 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

The number of nonresidents who have tested positive in Alaska now totals 18. A dozen of them work for the seafood industry and one works in mining. Two are pilots and three are visitors, the state reports.

Nearly 50,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in the state, according to the health department.

The department reports new coronavirus cases by noon daily based on the prior day’s data.

The state reported 13 new coronavirus cases from Wednesday. It was the highest daily increase in more than a month and prompted Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, to caution Alaskans to keep their social circles small.

“#Alaska our risk is going up,” she posted on Twitter on Thursday.

After more than month of single digits or no cases- we hit double digits today with 13 cases, no clear link. These are concerning for on going community transmission. #Alaska our risk is going up. Keep your circles small and keep the lid on #COVID19 — Anne Zink (@annezinkmd) May 29, 2020

Reach reporter Tegan Hanlon at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.