Checking in with state economists as Alaska reopens | Alaska Insight

More than a third of Alaskan workers have applied for unemployment in the last 2 months. With so many Alaskans out of work, how will small businesses survive a summer with little to no tourism? Will CARES Act funding be enough to keep small businesses going?

Lori Townsend speaks with Jonathan King, owner of Halcyon Consulting, Inc, and Neal Fried, an economist with the Alaska Department of Labor, about how small businesses are fairing as they await CARES Act relief.

