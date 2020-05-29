How the largest fishing port in the nation is responding to COVID-19 and incoming seasonal workers | Alaska Insight

As businesses across the state reopen, the Aleutian Islands community of Unalaska in the fishing port of Dutch Harbor faces the dual challenge of limited airline service in combination with coronavirus travel restrictions that have drastically reduced area commerce. Local restaurants and bars have been especially hard hit in their battle to stay afloat.

Now, restaurant owners and managers express optimism for increased business but say they will remain vigilant in their efforts to keep the community safe and healthy. From KUCB in Unalaska, Hope McKenney and Maggie Nelson bring us this story.

