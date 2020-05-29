The first step to genocide is dehumanization. How do stop it before it starts?

The Rawandan Genocide, the Holocaust, and the ongoing plight of the Rohingya people, are just a few examples of the human capacity to persecute others for being different than ourselves. On the Next Line One, founding director of The Human Nature Project, Dr. David Livingstone Smith, will join host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about dehumanization and how we can each do our part to resist it.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- David Livingstone Smith, author, “On Humanity”
LINKS:
- Genocide Watch: The ten stages of genocide
- Psychology Today: Dehumanization, Genocide, and the Psychology of Indifference
- United Nations: No single country is immune from risk of genocide
- VIDEO: The neuroscience of dehumanization
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: