Where does hydroponics fit into Alaska’s food system? Hear perspectives from three year-round farmers.

Photo courtesy of Anchorage Greens website.

Alaskans take to growing flowers and food with vigor in our short growing season. And this year, with physical distancing thanks to the coronavirus, the backyard is a place to work and play safely. Hence, the family garden thrives.

But our growing season is short and intense. It’s actually in December and January and February when the taste for crunchy fresh greens might send us to warmer climates for a respite from winter cold and a snow-covered landscape, and the chance to taste something fresh.

Three Anchorage-based farms are working to fill a taste for freshness all year round. Their greens serve different markets, from direct to consumer, to restaurants, to grocery stores. As guests on today’s show, we’ll hear from Anchorage Greens, CityFarms Alaska and Seeds of Change.

Two are businesses with the pressure to meet costs, pay workers and satisfy customers. The third is a youth-focused support and training program for job readiness, built around gaining work experience on a hydroponic farm.

I wasn’t successful at inviting a local hydroponic marijuana grower, but if you are out there, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the technology behind your growing operation.

As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the show. Please join us!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Trevor Kirchhoff, Anchorage Greens

Anchorage Greens Nik Bouman , CityFarms

, CityFarms Cole Murphy, Seeds of Change

LINKS

PARTICIPATE: