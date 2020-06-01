Bristol Bay announces 3 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday

The Dillingham harbor. Monday, April 20, 2020. (Photo by Isabelle Ross/KDLG)



Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Bristol Bay in the past week.

Two individuals tested positive at Camai Health Center’s walk-up clinic, according to the health center’s announcement on May 29. These two will not be recorded as positive cases in the Bristol Bay Borough, because, the state said, “they are not local residents.”

The third positive test is an out-of-state worker involved with the fishing industry, according to a May 30 announcement from the City of Dillingham. That individual was at the end of a 14-day quarantine and was isolated within 30 minutes of confirmation from the State Lab in Anchorage. That case joins 27 other positive cases announced on Sunday, May 31 — the largest single day increase in cases in Alaska to date.

Contact investigations are currently underway for the three cases.

There are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 tied to Bristol Bay. The first confirmed case was an out-of-state Trident Seafood worker. The second was a resident of the Chignik area who tested positive in Anchorage and isolated there.